Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

REKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

