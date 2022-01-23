ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post sales of $25.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.18 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 1,132,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,771. The company has a market cap of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

