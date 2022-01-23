Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,804 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.12% of Repligen worth $177,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.