Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RFP stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

