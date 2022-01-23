Reviewing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Splunk and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -53.14% -89.54% -16.67% Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Splunk and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 8 17 0 2.68 Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88

Splunk currently has a consensus price target of $167.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $69.06, suggesting a potential upside of 91.34%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Splunk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.23 billion 8.21 -$907.98 million ($8.23) -14.01 Varonis Systems $292.69 million 13.23 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -33.11

Varonis Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Splunk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

