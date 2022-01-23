Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

RBBN opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

