Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,840 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($66.04) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,500 ($61.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,457 ($74.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,893.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,158.74. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The company has a market capitalization of £68.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126 in the last three months.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

