Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $28,693.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00094865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

