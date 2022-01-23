Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.87 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,956. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

