RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. 151,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,921,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its stake in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.