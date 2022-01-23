RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 38,513 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

