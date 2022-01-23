Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. Puma has a twelve month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

