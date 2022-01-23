Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

