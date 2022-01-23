Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.60) to GBX 768 ($10.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.37.

ROYMY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

