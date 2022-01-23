RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have commented on RGLXY. Barclays lowered their price objective on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. RTL Group has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

