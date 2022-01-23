Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of bluebird bio worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after buying an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $7.24 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

