Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,451,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

