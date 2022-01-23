Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of First Mid Bancshares worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

