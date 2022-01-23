Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,667 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 210,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

