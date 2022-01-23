Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,584 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of First Mid Bancshares worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FMBH stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

