Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,305 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of bluebird bio worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 154,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

