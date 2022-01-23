RVB Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

RVB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 4.5% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

