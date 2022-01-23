RVB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

