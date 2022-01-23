Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.64 ($143.90).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €111.14 ($126.30) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.43.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.