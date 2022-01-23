Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 22,088 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

