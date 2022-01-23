Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $275.08 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.