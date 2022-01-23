Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 432,542 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

