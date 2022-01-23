Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

