Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 14,040 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.80 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

