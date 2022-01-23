Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.30. Seer shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 1,833 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SEER. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $963.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.31.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seer by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

