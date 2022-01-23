Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

