Sensient Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

