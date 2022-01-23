SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 818.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

