SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vicor by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

