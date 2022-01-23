SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SP Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SP. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.