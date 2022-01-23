SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

