SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $441.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

