SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,057 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,825,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

