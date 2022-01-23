SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,470 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 129.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 792,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acacia Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

