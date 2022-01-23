SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Citizens & Northern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,624 over the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

