Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.