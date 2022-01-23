Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SHLS opened at $15.40 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 118,105 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

