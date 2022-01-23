ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

