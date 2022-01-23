Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,400.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $882.12 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $868.75 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

