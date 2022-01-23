Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,400.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.
Shares of SHOP opened at $882.12 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $868.75 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
