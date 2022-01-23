Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
SIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
