Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

