Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $429.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $372.86.

SBNY opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

