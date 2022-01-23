Signature Chain Trading Down 18.5% This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $985,211.28 and approximately $429.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

