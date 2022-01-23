Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.04. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

