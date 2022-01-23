Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 172,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,991. The stock has a market cap of $852.39 million, a PE ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

