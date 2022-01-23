Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525,061. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

